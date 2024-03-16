Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra's Action-Packed Thriller Earns ₹4.25 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani's Yodha is off to a decent start at the box office. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action-packed film revolves around the story of a suspended officer from the special unit, Yodha Task Force, battling hijackers in tense aircraft settings. The film hit the big screens on March 15 and received mix reviews from the audience as well as critics.

According to Sacnilk.com, the hijack thriller has earned Rs 4.25 crore in India on its first day of release, Friday. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.86 per cent. Yodha is expected to earn well in the first weekend.

The film has clashed with Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story at the box office. Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Varma's Murder Mubarak also released on Friday, however, directly on an OTT platform.

The Free Press Journal's review of Yodha read, "Yodha has arrived at a time when no one really cares about politically inclined films. In the recent past, Tejas, Article 370, Fighter, Operation Valentine, and even Pathaan and Jawan, had carried the national sentiment. With so many films coming one after the other, Yodha is just an addition to the few not-so-good films of the lot."

It added, "Yodha is bearable in parts, but in no way Sidharth saves the film. It is a bad rip-off of Shershaah with fictional characters and torn screenplay, and instead of scaling heights, it has, in fact, just crash landed."

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. It has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.