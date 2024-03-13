Yodha: 5 Reasons To Watch Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna's Hijack Thriller

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani's much-awaited film Yodha is all set to hit the big screens on March 15. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action-packed film revolves around the story of a suspended officer from the special unit, Yodha Task Force, battling hijackers in tense aircraft settings.

As the release of the film is just round the corner, here are five reasons to watch it:

1. Sidharth returns in uniform

After the real-life portrayal of war hero Vikram Batra in Shershaah, Sidharth will be seen as commando Arun Katyal in Yodha, who goes all out to fight for his country.

As a war hero, Sidharth was much loved by the audience and the actor had garnered rave reviews for his performance. Now, his fans as well as film critics have high expectations from him as he looked quite promising as a commando in the trailer as well as teaser of Yodha.

2. High-octane action sequences

Yodha is packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences that showcase Sidharth's prowess as an action star. From intense fight scenes to gravity-defying stunts, the film delivers plenty of thrills for action movie enthusiasts.

The actor prepared for the action sequences for nearly six months and his preparation included a rigorous fitness regimen, embodying the lithe frame essential for the role. His physical training and meticulous preparation ensured seamless execution on set. The actor has trained with some of the best action directors and stuntmen for the hijack drama.

3. Sidharth and Raashii's fresh pairing

Sidharth and Raashi have collaborated for the first time on screen for Yodha and glimpses of their on-screen chemistry in the songs have piqued the interest of the audience.

4. Karan Johar and Sidharth's collaboration

Yodha is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Sidharth and Karan have made sure they entertain the audience to the fullest every time they collaborate on a project. Their association has always made headlines and once again, fans are eagerly awaiting to see the magic that they have created together.

On reuniting with Karan, Sidharth recalled how he worked as an assistant director for KJo in My Name Is Khan, post which the director gave him his big break in Student Of The Year. I have been seeing videos of fans comparing my clips from SOTY and Yodha, and I realised this is exactly what my journey has been. With Yodha, I seem to have completed my journey as an actor and life has come to a full circle for me. I will forever be grateful to Karan for giving me this opportunity and for standing by me through it all," he stated during Yodha's trailer launch.

5. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's directorial debut

Yodha has been written by Sagar Ambre and directed by Sagar and Pushkar. Earlier, Pushkar had worked as an assistant director in films like Salman Khan's Kick, Hrithik Roshan's War and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. It will be interesting to see the duo's work on the big screen.