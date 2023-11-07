Yo Yo Honey Singh Granted Divorce From Wife Shalini Talwar By Delhi Court After 11 Years Of Marriage |

On November 7, Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar were granted divorce by the Delhi court. The couple was married for almost 11 years.

Before granting divorce, the court asked Honey Singh if he wished to give his marriage to Shalini another chance. To this, he replied that there was no point in living together now. After reaching a conclusion, the court has permitted them to live separately.

Honey and Shalini were in legal trouble after the latter filed a case against the rapper-singer for domestic violence in court.

In 2021, Shalini filed a case against Honey Singh under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She also accused him of having an extramarital affair.

Honey had reacted to Shalini's allegations; he called them ‘false and malicious’.

After the divorce was granted, both parties reached a settlement; later, the allegations were withdrawn. He had given Shalini a cheque for Rs 1 crore as alimony.

Honey Singh was also dating actor-model Tina Thadani after his divorce from Shalini after they called it off after dating for a year as 'they wanted different things in life.'

