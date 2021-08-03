Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar files domestic violence case against him

Rapper Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar has filed a domestic violence case against the singer and his family in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court.

In a plea filed by Advocate Sandeep Kapur, senior partner, Karanjawala & Company, along with Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap on behalf of Shalini, she has also accused her parents-in-law Bhupinder Kaur and Sarabjit Singh, and sister-in-law Sneha Singh of torture. The 38-year-old has sought protection orders and “other reliefs against the atrocities committed” by her in-laws.

Honey Singh and his childhood sweetheart Shalini, who dated for almost 10 years, tied the knot on January 23, 2011. They got married at Delhi' Sarojini Nagar Gurudwara in the presence of their family and friends. In the plea, Shalini said that she has been subjected to numerous incidents of "physical, emotional, mental and verbal abuse." She said that after Honey Singh's career took off, he “was rude and aggressive” towards her.

Shalini said that after photos of their wedding went viral on social media, the rapper “panicked and mercilessly beat her” while accusing her of leaking the photos. Talwar added that he did this “in order to conceal the existence of his marital life”. In the plea, Shalini also claimed that Honey Singh had sexual relationships with multiple women.

She has said that during the shooting of hit song 'Brown Rang De', Singh was sexually involved with one of his female colleagues. On being confronted by his wife, Honey Singh allegedly threw a liquor bottle at Shalini, she said in the plea.

The Court has issued notice to Honey Singh for August 28, 2021, and passed interim orders in favour of Shalini Talwar restraining Honey Singh from disposing off his jointly owned property.

