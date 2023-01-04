Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals how he met girlfriend Tina Thadani; 'I put a lot efforts to woo her'

Yo Yo Honey Singh |

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently revealed some deets about his relationship with girlfriend Tina Thadani.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Honey Singh revealed that he met Tina on a set and felt something different.

“The first time I met Tina was when we were in Dubai, before which we used to only talk and had not met in person yet. So, the first time when I met her in Dubai, we both were with our own group of friends, due to which we couldn’t talk much”.

“We met on the sets, and I felt something different, more like she is mine. So, eventually I had to put a lot efforts to woo her and finally she agreed upon it. She has drastically changed my life. She knew a little about my early life already. I gave her more details and insights of my life so that someday she does not get to know something suddenly that would shock her or put her in thoughts that she should have known that particular information earlier,” he added.

Yo Yo Honey Singh & Tina Thadani's relationship

Honey Singh announced his relationship with Tina three months after his divorce from his ex-wife Shalini Talwar, after 21 years of marriage.

The singer made his relationship public at an event in Delhi, where he appeared along with his girlfriend.

