Yo Yo Honey Singh calls assault and kidnapping allegation against him ‘fake and baseless’: ‘It’’s an attempt to ruin my image’

Indian rapper Honey Singh has finally responded to the allegations of kidnapping and assaulting an event manager, calling them "false and baseless".

The rapper was recently in the spotlight after the BKC police station in Mumbai received a complaint against him and others from Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company.

Honey Singh clarifies the allegations

In a statement released on his Instagram account, the rapper denied all allegations and stated that there was no connection or agreement between his company and the complainant.

He explained that he was involved with a well-known organisation Tribevibe, a sister company to BookMyShow, for a show in Mumbai. The rapper also added that his legal team is already working to file a defamation case against the miscreants responsible for tarnishing his image.

Vivek Raman has put some serious accusations against him

The complaint filed by Vivek Raman alleges that Honey Singh and others kidnapped, enslaved, and assaulted him after a dispute arose over non-payment when Raman cancelled the Yo Yo Honey Singh 3.0 music festival organized by Festivina on April 15 at the MMRDA Grounds.

Interestingly, this incident comes to light just a day after it was reported that Honey Singh had parted ways with his actor-model girlfriend Tina Thadani.

They have already removed each other from their social media and erased all their photos, but none of them opened up about the exact reason for their breakup.

Honey Singh has been a controversial figure in the Indian music industry, and this recent incident has only added to the list of controversies surrounding him.

Nevertheless, the rapper has maintained his stance of innocence and has vowed to fight against these allegations to clear his name.