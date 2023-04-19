Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tina Thadani's relationship timeline

By: Suryaprakash Singh | April 19, 2023
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Sinmgh recently broke up with Tina Thadani, after dating her for an year. Let's have a look at their relationship timeline in a jiffy
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani reportedly started dating in April 2022, when he was already married
The Blue Eyes singer divorced his wife of 11 years, Shalini Talwar in September 2022
Shalini Talwar had accused Honey Singh of physical, verbal, and mental abuse and cheating. The rapper paid Rs 1 crore alimony to Shalini Talwar in an out-of-court settlement during their divorce
Honey Singh denied the allegations and called them 'malicious and false.'
Three months following his divorce to Shalini Talwar, he was seen with Tina Thadani at an event in Delhi in December 2022
Tina Thadani starred in Honey Singh's track 'Paris Ka Trip,' which was released a month after his divorce
Honey Singh faced heavy trolling for introducing his girlfriend months after his divorce. However, Tina Thadani didn't pay attention to trolls and said that Honey was single when they met
Honey had introduced Tina as her girlfriend officially in January 2023
The couple recently broke up as they felt both of them wanted different things in life
Honey Singh hinted about the breakup and said that he even created an entire album when he was in love, but unfortunately, it didn't continue
Thanks For Reading!