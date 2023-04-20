Mumbai: Event organiser accuses Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and crew of assault & kidnapping

Yo Yo Honey Singh |

An event organiser has lodged a complaint against Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and his associates for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting him.

No FIR has been registered as yet, though the complaint was filed on Wednesday, with the police saying that they are verifying the allegations.

Singh says allegations baseless

Singh has, however, issued a statement on his social media platform claiming that the allegations are baseless and his team will file a defamation case.

Vivek Ravi Raman, the head of the event management company Festivina Music Festival, alleged in the complaint lodged at the BKC police station that Singh and his crew members kidnapped him, held him captive at a hotel, and assaulted him, following a dispute over the cancellation of an event.

Raman has urged the police to file an FIR and investigate the matter.

Raman said that a music festival, Yo Yo Honey Singh 3.0, was to be held at the MMRDA Ground in BKC on April 15. However, there was a dispute as Raman did not receive payment from the ticket-selling partner and decided to cancel the event. The event manager contended that he had informed the public relations and management teams of all the artistes who were to perform at the festival.

This, Raman alleged, angered Singh and his crew, who kidnapped and assaulted him.

"Beaten up, threatened and kidnapped by Yo Yo Honey Singh"

“I was beaten up, threatened and kidnapped by Yo Yo Honey Singh and his associates including Rohit Chhabra, Akshat Jaiswal, Rahul Jaiswal, Inderjit Sunil, Nikhil, Arvinder, Arun Kumar, and Akshay Mehra. I was forcefully pushed into a white Fortuner car and they took me from MMRDA, BKC. to JW Marriott, where they physically assaulted me and illegally restrained me at JW Marriott for two days,” Raman said in his complaint.

Following the assault and kidnapping, Raman was forced to call his vendors and proceed with the music festival, he said.

Taking to his Instagram account, Singh wrote, “The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for. Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My legal team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants.”

The BKC police are verifying the allegations before filing an FIR, said an official from BKC police station.