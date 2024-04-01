Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Krish's Fake Injury To Be Caught By Dadi Sa And Sanjay, Will Armaan & Abhira Be Able To Save Him From The Wrath?

Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the new leads, the current track of the show has kept the audience engaged.

In the current track of the show, while Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) have been growing closer, the dynamics of the Poddar house are changing as Abhira continues to take stand for what she finds right. This does not go well with Dadi Sa (Anita Raaj), who has her own set of beliefs.

Free Press Journal has found some exclusive scoop on the upcoming track of the show. In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Krish who was faking a fracture will be caught by Dadi Sa and Sanjay. Well, Dadi Sa will be seen announcing Sanjay as the head of her legal firm and as a result of which she will be seen throwing a party. It will be in this party that Krish will be exposed. During the party, when everyone starts dancing, Krish too gets up and starts dancing. Dadi Sa and Sanjay will notice this and will fume with anger. It will be then that everyone will realise that Krish was faking his injury.

For the unversed, Rohit Purohit was roped in to step in the shoes of Shehzada Dhami as the new Armaan Poddar, post the latter was terminated by the production house owing to 'unprofessional behavior' as stated by the production house in an official press release. Garvita Sidhwani was roped in to essay the character of Ruhi, replacing Pratiksha Honmukhe, who was terminated along with Shehzada Dhami for similar reasons.

What do you think will Dadi Sa and Sanjay now do? Drop in your interpretations on the upcoming track in the comments below.