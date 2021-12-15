Year-Ender 2021: From Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao to Samantha-Naga Chaitanya, most shocking celebrity breakups

The year 2021 was an eventful one in the entertainment industry with many couples uniting and others parting their ways.

Let's have a look at the celebrity couples who called it quits this year and left their fans heartbroken.

1. Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao

Bollywood power couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce in a joint statement in July 2021, ending their 15-year-old marriage.

The news came as an absolute shock as fans, in years of their togetherness, only saw them having fun and standing strong by each other's side on both personal and professional fronts.

However, the couple maintained that they will continue to be great friends and stay connected as co-parents and family to each other.

3. Nusrat Jahan And Nikhil Jain

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain | Instagram (@nusratchirps)

Nusrat Jahan, an actress and a Member of Parliament from West Bengal, tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. Their marriage was controversial in many ways, with the most significant of which was the fact that they had not registered their marriage in India.

The duo's divorce had been reported since November 2020, but on March 8, 2021, Nikhil registered a complaint in court to get the marriage annulled, citing Nusrat's infidelity.

4. Honey Singh And Shalini Singh

Shalini Singh, the wife of Bollywood singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, accused him of domestic abuse and adultery. The couple got divorced in the month of August this year.

The duo were childhood friends, and Honey Singh had married her on January 23, 2011. The couple had completed ten years of marriage in 2021.

5. Samantha And Naga Chaitanya

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, parted ways with her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya in October 2021. The duo married in 2017 and always looked great together, but it seems that their story was not as fairy tale like as it looked and thus came to an unexpected end.

6. Kirti Kulhari And Saahil Sehgal

In the month of April of this year, actress Kirti Kulhari announced her divorce from husband Saahil Sehgal. Announcing the news, Kirti shared a simple note stating their mutual separation decision and told the fans that she is in a "good place" right now. She said that the choice was not "easy," but that "it is what it is."

7. Nisha Rawal And Karan Mehra

Television personalities Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra were married since 2012 but recently it turned out that the married life was not that happy when they informed about the news of their decision to part ways this year. Their divorce was a messy affair as the couple threw a number of serious allegations on each other.

