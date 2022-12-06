Yashoda OTT Release: When and where to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sci-fi survival thriller

Samantha in Yashoda |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer "Yashoda" will be available for streaming on Prime Video from December 9, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The thriller narrates the story of Yashoda (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), who agrees to join a surrogate program out of desperation to find her missing sister. Things start to go haywire when revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light.

A sci-fi survival thriller, Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

“Yashoda is the story of female grit and power. We are humbled by the love the movie has seen so far, with audiences across the country appreciating the film’s phenomenal story and Samatha’s powerful performance,” said Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.

“When Yashoda was written, we knew that the audience would find this thrilling adventure worth watching. Samantha’s performance, and the incredible work done by the team has all paid off well. We are extremely thrilled with the response that the film has gotten across the country and cannot wait for the response of the global audience," said director Hareesh Narayan.

Adding to this, co-director K. Hari Shankar said, “Yashoda is a rare masterpiece in India’s Sci-Fi genre, and a lot of exemplary minds have come together to bring the story to screen. Such stories from the south indian film industry are doing wonders pan-India, and that in itself is a matter of great pride for the team. We are thankful to Prime Video for allowing us the global platform that this film deserves.”