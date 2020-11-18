Yash still sailing high on KGF wave

Yash wowed the audience with his 2018 hit KGF and is now gearing up for the second chapter of the film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Yash has always embarked on roads less travelled. Even before KGF, Yash endorsed brands, but after the success of the film and Yash's fandom started spreading all across the country, several renowned brands have signed him on for endorsements.

A source close to Yash says, “Yash has had a lot of brands under his belt but since the release of KGF, he became a hot topic on the brand circuit with more and more brands approaching him because of his massive appeal that pans across the country, especially among the younger audience. So far, Yash has been getting offers from an automobile and a phone brand for their Pan-India campaign, which will launch in the new year; the deal is almost signed on dotted lines. With KGF 2 underway, Yash’s popularity and the wait for his film’s release is growing by the day.”