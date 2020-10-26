Makers of KGF 2 share Raveena Tandon’s FIRST LOOK as ‘Ramika Sen’ on the actress's birthday

"When looks can kill.. the 'death warrant' has been signed on," Raveena captioned the post.

Commenting on Raveena's post, Yash used a line from the actress's hit song in "Mohra", her 1994 superhit, "Tu cheez badi hai mast".

"Yeh warrant cheese hai badi mast mast.. but still needs Rocky's approval so let's stick to looks for now," Yash wrote.

And to that, Raveena gave a perfect reply. She also used the hook line of her another hit song "Ankhiyon se goli maare".

"Yash your ilaaka, your approval, done. My territory, my rules! Nahin toh ankhiyon se bhi goli maare," Raveena responded, using a line from another of her superhit songs, from the film "Dulhe Raja".

In a recent interview to IANS, Yash said the second chapter will be "bigger" and "better" than the first part.

"When we made "KGF: Chapter 1", we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We have reserved the best for chapter 2," he added.

"KGF: Chapter 2" will release worldwide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1", which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.