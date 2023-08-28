Yash And Tovino Thomas Likely To Star Together In Geetu Mohandas' Next? Fans Conspire For Confirmation

Initially, it was perceived to be a madman rumour. But, from what fans can gauge through the social media moves that Moothon filmmaker Geetu Mohandas has been making with regards to her Instagram activity, fans have been engaging in active discussions over a likely announcement that KGF star Yash and Minnal Murali fame Tovino Thomas are likely to come together for her next.

Earlier reports suggested that Yash would agree to star in Mufti director Narthan's next, which has been stuck in the pipeline, since a while. But following the momentous success of the KGF franchise, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films has assured fans that the third installment is in the making and that Yash would return to star as the principal protagonist.

But, currently with Mohandas announcing a female-led gangster flick, there are wide speculation theories floating around with fan clubs guessing that the filmmaker always drops hints about possible collaborations basis on whom she starts following on social media. As per her latest Instagram activity, it has been observed that Mohandas followed the account of Yash's stylist Saniya Sardhariya. Besides her, she is also following Samyuktha Menon and Tovino. This has led to fans already believing that Menon is likely to star as the lead with both Yash and Tovino being roped in as secondary characters.

A fan tweet has almost predicted the prospective crew of the film.

Funnily, some fans even tweeted to Samyuktha, in an effort to prompt a confirmation from her end.

Currently, Yash is spending some quality time with his family. He and his wife Radhika Pandit recently observed the Varamahalakshmi puja rituals at their residence with their kids. Tovino is currently shooting for Nadigar Thilagam, which is being produced by Mythri Movies while Samyuktha is gearing up for her Telugu next Devil with Kalyan Ram.

