 Malayalam Star Tovino Thomas Files Defamation Suit Against Instagram User For Inappropriate Comments
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Star Tovino Thomas Files Defamation Suit Against Instagram User For Inappropriate Comments

Malayalam Star Tovino Thomas Files Defamation Suit Against Instagram User For Inappropriate Comments

The 2018 actor alleged that the unnamed social media user used to pass unwarranted comments against his photos and videos

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image

In an unprecedented move, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, who is one of the most respected and admired actors in the South, has filed a complaint against a social media user for posting derogatory and disrespectful remarks on the actor's social media collaterals.

In a complaint filed at the Panangadu Police Station, the actor alleged that the user had been continually posting offensive and objectionable remarks over a repeated period of time. In his submitted FIR, the actor demanded that the police act swiftly against the user. While the police has assured the actor of a fair and concrete investigation into the matter, this move does highlight the need for actors and technicians to take a collective stand against the vicious circle of social media trolling and bullying.

Read Also
Blockbuster Telugu Banner Marks Malayalam Foray With New Tovino Thomas Starrer: SEE PHOTOS From...
article-image

Last seen in the year's sleeper hit 2018, Tovino was hugely appreciated for being a part of an ensemble film and for not taking centrestage in a story that needed every actor to be given the right amount of exposure. The film went on to beat the lifetime business of popular Malayalam Mohanlal-starrers Pulimurugan and Lucifer

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is being helmed by Jithin Lal who marks his filmmaking debut. The film will be a period drama and will also star Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi.

Read Also
AI Images of Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas by Kerala artist will make your jaws drop
article-image

While Nadikar Thilagam will see the actor collaborate with colleague and director Soubin Shahir. The movie will be bankrolled by hit production house Mythri Movie Makers, a renowned Telugu production house.

Besides these projects, the actor is also likely to reunite with his Minnal Murali actor Basil Joseph for a sequel of the popular OTT blockbuster.

Read Also
2018: Tovino Thomas-starrer beats the record of 'Pulimurugan', becomes the highest Malayalam grosser...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Thakare On Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Win: ‘Game Ke Maamle Mein Abhishek Ka Zaada...

Shiv Thakare On Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Win: ‘Game Ke Maamle Mein Abhishek Ka Zaada...

Gadar 2: Govt Dismisses Reports Of Special Screening Of Sunny Deol's Film For President At...

Gadar 2: Govt Dismisses Reports Of Special Screening Of Sunny Deol's Film For President At...

Ghoomer Review: R Balki Skips His Intellect & Creates Magic With Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's...

Ghoomer Review: R Balki Skips His Intellect & Creates Magic With Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's...

BTS' J-hope Shares NEW Photos From Military; Check Out

BTS' J-hope Shares NEW Photos From Military; Check Out

Sara Ali Khan Wishes 'Happiest Birthday To Her Abba', Shares Adorable Cake-Cutting Pictures With...

Sara Ali Khan Wishes 'Happiest Birthday To Her Abba', Shares Adorable Cake-Cutting Pictures With...