Malayalam Star Tovino Thomas Files Defamation Suit Against Instagram User For Inappropriate Comments

In an unprecedented move, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, who is one of the most respected and admired actors in the South, has filed a complaint against a social media user for posting derogatory and disrespectful remarks on the actor's social media collaterals.

In a complaint filed at the Panangadu Police Station, the actor alleged that the user had been continually posting offensive and objectionable remarks over a repeated period of time. In his submitted FIR, the actor demanded that the police act swiftly against the user. While the police has assured the actor of a fair and concrete investigation into the matter, this move does highlight the need for actors and technicians to take a collective stand against the vicious circle of social media trolling and bullying.

Last seen in the year's sleeper hit 2018, Tovino was hugely appreciated for being a part of an ensemble film and for not taking centrestage in a story that needed every actor to be given the right amount of exposure. The film went on to beat the lifetime business of popular Malayalam Mohanlal-starrers Pulimurugan and Lucifer

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is being helmed by Jithin Lal who marks his filmmaking debut. The film will be a period drama and will also star Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi.

While Nadikar Thilagam will see the actor collaborate with colleague and director Soubin Shahir. The movie will be bankrolled by hit production house Mythri Movie Makers, a renowned Telugu production house.

Besides these projects, the actor is also likely to reunite with his Minnal Murali actor Basil Joseph for a sequel of the popular OTT blockbuster.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)