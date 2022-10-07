Yaariyan fame Dev Sharma says, 'Except Rakul Preet Singh none of us have got the opportunity to do any film with T Series'

Dev Sharma | Pic: Instagram/idevsharma

Dev Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan. His latest film Aa Bhi Ja O Piya released on October 7. The film also stars Smriti Kashyap and is helmed by Rajesh Harivansh Mishra. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Elaborate a little bit about your character in Aa Bhi Ja O Piya.

This is a character about a youth who finishes his education from the city and comes back to his village in order to enrich the youth there with his knowledge of plants. He is the only one who has not been able to get any girl and he prays to Shiva to help him get one girl as he is Shiv bhakt. It’s a romantic story.

Why are you not working with big banners?

I have been trying, a few things did work out but last minute sometimes didn’t work in my favour.

Do you only want to play the main lead?

No it’s nothing like that. I did Heropanti and I wasn’t the main lead in that film. I was to do Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff again, but at the last minute owing to certain criteria it didn’t happen. I don’t know what the reasons were. Yes, I met Karan Johar, he liked my performance. Everything is about the right timing.

Did you not get any lead roles offered from T Series after Yaariyan?

I played one of the leads. There hasn’t been any offer. Except Rakul (Preet Singh) none of us have got the opportunity to do any film with T Series. We have done a couple of albums. I am currently in discussion with them for an album. Let’s see which one finalises in my favour.

What are your expectations from Aa Bhi Ja O Piya? Many other films have also released with it…

I have done my best. The rest depends on the producers how they want to promote it and in which areas. What audiences do they want to cater to U.P. Bihar or Mumbai? That is their strategy. Our director Rajesh has directed TV shows and this is his debut Hindi film. It's his call. I would say all the best to all the films releasing with our film as for so many days there haven’t been many releases simultaneously. Having a bouquet of releases of different genres will give the audiences many choices.

What are your future releases?

Anth The End helmed by KS Malhotra is ready to release on November 11. Then there is Moh which is directed by Brajesh Verma. It is a suspense thriller. Another film is titled Journey of Krishna Maa. Apart from these, I have done three web series.