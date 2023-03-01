e-Paper Get App
WPL 2023: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon to perform at opening ceremony; here's how to buy tickets online

WPL announced that the curtain raiser event will begin from 5:30 pm onwards on March 4

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani and Punjabi popstar AP Dhillon are all set to perform during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

The opening ceremony of the league will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 4. The first edition of the WPL is scheduled to take place between March 4 to March 26.

How to buy tickets for WPL curtain raiser

WPL has announced on Wednesday that the curtain raiser event will begin from 5:30 pm onwards and the gates of the stadium will open at 4 pm.

Those who are interested to attend the event can buy the tickets online through Book My Show.

Bollywood celebs to perform at WPL curtain raiser

According to several media reports, Kiara and Kriti will groove to some of their peppy Bollywood songs at the opening ceremony.

Besides, singer Shankar Mahadevan will sing WPL anthem and AP Dhillon will also perform on some of his hit songs.

Kirti and Kiara are one of the most popular and loved actresses of the Hindi film industry. AP Dhillon also has a huge fan following in India. He recently performed at Lollapalooza in Mumbai.

Five teams will take part in first edition of WPL, including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

article-image

