Would wake up in the middle of the night to check on him: Priyanka on Nick's diabetes

Priyanka Chopra, who has been promoting The Sky Is Pink, reached New York City a day ago to talk further about her upcoming film which she considers a global film. The actress visited the talk show The View on Tuesday where she spoke about her film, her successful career, and Nick Jonas.

It is known that Nick Jonas has had type 1 diabetes since he was very young. Speaking about Nick and how disciplined he is when it comes to his health, Priyanka said, “Initially, when we first got married, I couldn’t wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even while he was sleeping,” she said. “He feels it.” She would wake up in the middle of the night to check whether he is okay.