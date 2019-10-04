Priyanka Chopra reveals how Nick Jonas’ family ‘mistook’ the Jaimala ceremony at their Jodhpur wedding

‘Desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra who is on spree to promote her comeback movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is revealing interesting and funny memories from the past three years since her wedding. PeeCee, who went on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed a lot of funny instances from her Jodhpur wedding.

In one such chatting sessions Priyanka revealed she was shooting for The Sky Is Pink before her wedding in New Delhi. Nick Jonas and his family flew India just 10 days before the wedding ceremony. “They flew down to India 10 days before the wedding to help with the preparations so that I could fulfill work commitments. In fact, Nick even fetched cylinders at one time,” informed Priyanka.

She also shared a comical incident during Jaimala ceremony when they tied the knot in Hindu wedding. Priyanka’s brother Siddharth lifted her up as per the usual tradition we Indians follow but Nick Jonas’ family mistook the event all in the wrong way. “Nick’s family felt like they had to act. So they lifted him up and started pushing in,” revealed Priyanka.

Priyanka’s upcoming movie ‘The Sky is Pink’ is slated to release on October 11, 2019. The film is helmed by Shonali Bose, and the film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, which is a type of condition that causes hardening of the lungs.