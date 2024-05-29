'Worst Kiss In Cinema History': When Saif Ali Khan Called Hum Tum Kissing Scene With Rani Mukerji 'Awkward'

Bollywood's nawab Saif Ali Khan was propelled to overnight fame as a lead hero after his film Hum Tum released in 2004, for which he even won a National Award. The film made headlines for several reasons, one of them being the much-talked-about kissing scene between Saif and his co-star Rani Mukerji. However, years later, when the actor recalled it, he tagged it as the 'worst kiss in cinema history'.

Twenty years ago, Hum Tum hit the theatres and Saif and Rani's chemistry took the nation by storm. A few years ago, during one of the interviews, Saif had revealed that while the kissing scene made so much noise among the audience, it was rather uncomfortable for the actors.

He revealed that Rani was scared to do the kissing shot and was being 'extra nice' to him on sets that day, only to later ask him to tell the makers that he did not wish to do the scene. But when Saif refused to accept her demand, Rani hesitantly agreed.

Later, in an interview, Saif had revealed that the kiss was 'awkward' but they still went ahead and did it. He then went on to say, "It was the worst in the history of Indian cinema'.

Hum Tum released in 2004, and it was produced by Rani's now-husband Aditya Chopra, while it was directed by Kunal Kohli. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor and Kirron Kher in key roles.

Despite receiving mixed responses from the audience in theatres, the film was the sixth highest-grossing movie of the year. However, the film sparked a debate after Saif was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in it.