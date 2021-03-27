World Theatre Day 2021: From Shernaz Patel to Atul Kumar...veterans share their thoughts on the way ahead for the art form

Emotionally and practically, all of us encountered a very dark time in our lives. A lot of us were more privileged than others, but all of us experienced it in some way or the other. So, naturally it is going to reflect in the way we work, in the content and the stories we would want to tell, and the internal spirit in these works will change. There was a lot of mess created around the world, but there was also humanity that was experienced. People became more tolerant simply because we realised how transitory everything is. That, I think would make theatre more accommodating in its themes, and artistes a lot more accepting too.

I was with Ratna Pathak Shah the other day and I asked her about her one big realisation as an artiste and she said something very beautiful. When actors stand on the stage in the spotlight, they feel larger than life and feel empowered. They feel they can do, say and be anything. One has very often misused the power within that performance. But, to feel vulnerable in front of the audience and to lose that actor’s ego is something which actors should do. We have to come closer to the audience and win them in some other way rather than imposing ourselves on them, and that is a great realisation for an actor. That is the kind of thing that will happen which will change the very soul of why theatre people do theatre.

(Atul Kumar is an actor and theatre director. He is also head of The Company Theatre based in Mumbai.)

‘Need to address concerns’

Sheena Khalid