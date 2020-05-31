World No Tobacco Day: Jackie Shroff urges people to quit smoking in his own unique style

Mumbai: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff on Sunday shared a fun caricature video conveying the message to quit smoking on account of World No Tobacco Day.

The 63-year-old actor put out the video on Instagram wherein he told his fans about the ill effect of smoking and the person surrounding a smoker. In the video, two chracters are seen - one holding a gun in hand while another smoking a cigarette. The actor conveys the message in his own unique 'Bidhu' style as he says, "Bidhu, Bujhana padega tera cigarette, warna apne sath sabko tu le ke jaega." (Friend, I will have to extinguish your cigarette, or else you will take everyone with you.) As video continues the smoking caricature starts sweating after which the other fires water from his gun and washes off his cigarette.

Along with the video, Shroff wrote, "World No Tabacco Day#QuitSmoking #StayHealthy."