World Environment Day: Tahira Kashyap dolls outs tips to stay in sync with nature

As we all celebrate World Environment Day today, it's an important reminder for us to save our planet like never before. With each one of us hit by global health calamity followed by the recent cyclones that India witnessed, it's important to realise that it's high time we all come forward to do our bit for nature. Inspiring us with her positivity yet again, Tahira Kashyap shares a video, where she speaks about ways in which we can make a difference on an individual level.

Opening up about the same, Tahira says, "Seeing the current situation and the world we are living in right now, it's pretty much the reflection of the causes that we have created in the past. We have a tendency to think that we and the environment are two different entities but I feel it's time we realise that our environment and we are one. In order to have a better future, devoid of global warming, floods, viruses and cyclones, we need to make the correct causes in our present. This is why I thought to share these quick tips which are very doable. It's something that each one of us can accomplish."

Amongst her five tips to stay in sync with nature, the first one is not to litter the streets by throwing garbage anywhere we feel like, instead only disposing it in a bin. Second important message is not destroying plants, but engaging in gardening at home and growing veggies. Thirdly, she she says we can achieve a lot at by saying no to plastic and using glass and wood for everyday necessities. She also urges everyone to stop wastage of food by not hoarding groceries in these challenging times. Next, Tahira suggests going green by including a lot of veggies in everyday diet since it benefits both, the environment and health. And lastly, she suggests we cleanse our mind and focus on staying happy and keeping calm.