‘Women are frequently sexualised after being cast in a particular role,’ says Aashram actor Tridha Choudhury

Actor Tridha Choudhury, who has worked in Bengali and Telegu films before she shot to fame with shows like Dahleez, Bandish Bandits and Aashram, is all geared up about the kind of offers she has been receiving post the success of her shows. Not only have acting offers amplified, but with time the actor has also been forced to see the industry in a new light. “Right now, I’m busy shooting for the second season of Aashram. We were supposed to start shooting in April but because of the second wave of Covid, the schedule was delayed. It is now scheduled to begin in September. My character takes a completely different turn and I am looking forward to playing the detailed nuances now. Even for the second season of Bandish Bandits, we begin shooting soon. I have also signed another film with a Bollywood A-lister, details of which I can’t reveal now,” she said.

Even if she is touted as the next millennial sex symbol on several web streaming platforms, the actor beams with confidence when she declares that there is more to her than just that. “Actors, especially women, are frequently sexualised after being cast in a particular role. As an actor I know the limit of intimacy that I have agreed to for a role in particular. In Aashram, I know my character is that of a sex worker, so there will be intimacy on screen. But when I shoot for that I am placing my trust on the entire unit of the film. People need to understand that when an actor has agreed to an intimate scene, there is a lot of effort that has gone into it. It is not as if I am enjoying the experience of shooting that sequence. I feel the edit team of Aashram could have done a better job and portrayed me in a more aesthetic manner,” Tridha said.