With three big releases, Vaani Kapoor looks for a hat-trick in 2021

With three big releases, Shamshera, Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor is looking at a packed slate for 2021. And, Vaani says she is thrilled to be able to showcase her versatility through these three remarkably different films.

“This feels like a special year for me to show diversity as an artiste and I’m supremely excited about this. I have tried to pick films that have appealed to my heart. I was always prepared to wait than choose projects out of hurry and that’s why I have done fewer projects," Vaani says.

Vaani admits that there was pressure on her to be more visible through her projects since she had only done three films (Shudh Desi Romance, Befikre and WAR) in six years. "While many have consistently told me to be more visible through my films, I have always believed choosing quality over quantity. I have always wanted to show my range as a performer and Shamshera, Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will hopefully allow me to showcase variant aspects as an actor,” Vaani adds.