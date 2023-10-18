Will Smith's Children 'Feel Bad' For Him After Jada Pinkett Smith's Shocking Revelations In Her Memoir

Will Smith's Children 'Feel Bad' For Him After Jada Pinkett's Shocking Revelations In Her Memoir |

Hollywood star Will Smith's children are feeling for their father after Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell revelations about their relationship.

Apparently not into the actress making public their family secrets, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith reportedly "feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents."

A source tells ET about the Smith kids, which also include Trey Smith, whom the 'Emancipation' actor shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino: "They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn't helping."

The source added: "They wish some of their family's private matters remained private." As for how Will is handling the matter, the source says the 55-year-old star is "trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids."

The informant further dishes: "He's trying not to let any outside noise impact him." Confirming Will's continuous support for Jada, the source claims, "Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself."

Jada shocked everyone when she revealed in a sit-down with 'Today' host Hoda Kotb that she and Will have been separated since 2016.

When Hoda said: "It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce," the 'Red Table Talk' host agreed, adding that she and the 'King Richard' actor "live separately." Of why she and Will have never formally announced their split, Jada explained: "I think just not being ready yet," adding that they're "still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership."

However, in another part of the interview, the 52-year-old actress stated that they are committed to restoring their "life partnership" and are "concentrating on healing."

She shared: "We are working very hard at bringing our relationship, yes, bringing our relationship back together... back to a marriage again. Husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process."

Meanwhile, Will responded to Jada's bombshell revelations via a statement released earlier this month

