'Will not let anyone be taken out of the country': Raftaar goes full savage on CAA during concert

Rapper Raftaar is known for his bold personality and being outspoken about social causes. In a video that's going viral on the internet, Raftaar can be seen strongly criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC) at his concert.

With protests erupting against the amended Citizenship Act in different parts of the country, celebrities also joined the protests against CAA.

In a video that's doing rounds on the internet, Raftaar can be seebn introducing a guy named Arshad and saying, “Before starting I want to make something seriously clear, whether my career goes on tomorrow or it doesn’t, I am not bothered. I have earned enough so that I don’t die of hunger. This man’s name is Arshad, he takes care of me to the extent that nobody can even push me. If anyone talks about asking him to leave this country, I am ready to take a bullet for it...”

As the audience started hooting and cheering, Raftaar further added, “Whether they are Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, or Muslims, they are all our brothers, I will not let anyone be taken out of the country. After this, I do not care what happens to my career.”

