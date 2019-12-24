Not correct to instigate violence in name of democracy: Kangana Ranaut on anti-CAA protests

While talking about the ongoing CAA protests being held across the country, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said that people instigating violence in name of democracy are still hung on to pre-independence era. She said, “The condition of this country is such that there are so many, who are dying of malnutrition.
