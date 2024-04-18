Syria: Woman Screams In Pain As 7 Men Brutally Assault Her; Video Records Them Pulling Hair, Kicking & Beating Her With Sticks

A woman was mercilessly assaulted in Syria by a group of seven Muslim men who kicked her with their legs, thrashed her with a stick, and pulled her hair during their violent aggression. She was seen painfully screaming out loud but to no mercy or help. The chilling incident that reportedly took place in February this year was recorded on camera, and the footage is going viral on social media even today.

(Viewer discretion is advised)

The video opened by showing a woman being dragged by a man who pulled her hair and repeatedly hit her with a stick. She screamed and tried to resist the hits, but the insanely violent man continued to thrash her, disrespectfully. Others including a minor boy also joined to beat the woman. They were seen gathering around her and kicking her.

Reporting the horrific incident, local news media mentioned that the female was assaulted in the Syrian Raqqa Governorate under the name of "honour."

Identified to be in her twenties, she was allegedly attacked by her family members who chased her to a roadside and left her screaming in pain. While it is unclear whether she survived the brutal assault or not, X posts listed the case to be one of the "One of thousands of honor killings among Muslims."