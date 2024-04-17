Viral Video: Kerala Police Summon Jewish Tourist After She Tears Down Pro-Palestine Poster In Fort Kochi

An Austrian Jewish tourist was caught on camera arguing with locals in Kerala over a pro-Palestinian poster that she tore down. The incident happened in Fort Kochi, Ernakulam district earlier this week and the video of her altercation with the locals has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video below

In the video, the woman can be seen arguing with a few men who confronted her for tearing down the poster. The men told her to pick up the torn pieces of the mural as she continued arguing with them. She was also told to contact the police if she had a problem with the mural.

Police summons the woman

The Kerala Police summoned the woman after the video went viral. According to reports, the police has not registered any cases after Muhammed Azeem KS, the Kochi area secretary of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), filed a complaint against her. The SIO had put up the mural which the tourist tore down.

'Caution Contents May Fund Genocide'

In January, Kerala Police caught six students of Farook College in Kozhikode district after they put up pro-Palestine posters on a Starbucks store near Kozhikode beach. These students are part of the Fraternity Movement. The students put up 'Free Palestine' and 'Caution Contents May Fund Genocide' posters on the Starbucks store's glass door, according to the FIR. Starbucks is one of the several franchises that has come under fire for its perceived pro-Israel stance amid the deadly war in Gaza.