'Will Never Stop Loving You': Aishwarya Khare Wishes Rohit Suchanti On His Birthday, Sparks Dating Rumours

Known for their captivating onscreen chemistry in the show Bhagya Lakshmi, Aishwarya and Rohit have garnered immense love from fans over the past three years. Despite persistent speculation about their relationship, both actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives. However, Aishwarya's recent Instagram post has stirred up speculation once more.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared a heartfelt compilation video showcasing beautiful moments shared with Rohit. The video highlights their adorable offscreen banter, capturing the essence of their bond. It's Aishwarya's poignant caption, though, that has caught everyone's attention. Expressing her affection, she wrote about how Rohit is the one person she can fight with and fight for. She expressed her enduring love for him and playfully teased, "Because you're the best, Suchanti." Aishwarya concluded her post by expressing her excitement about growing old together with Rohit.

Have a look at Aishwarya's post here:

Responding to the post, Rohit thanked Aishwarya for her heartfelt message and acknowledged the importance of their occasional disagreements in their relationship. Rohit wrote, ''Jhagda is the most important thing in our life but thank you for this and for everything you do for me, Love you.''

While the actors have yet to confirm their romantic involvement, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of them tying the knot. Comments on Aishwarya's post reflect this sentiment, with fans expressing their desire for the couple to marry soon. In the comments section of this video shared by Aishwarya, one fan wrote, ''The most awaited post is here from the best for another best one.'' Another wrote, ''You guys should marry soon. Love in the air.''

Well, Team Free Press Journal wishes Rohit a very Happy Birthday.