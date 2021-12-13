e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:53 PM IST

Will Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu join the bandwagon of Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta Bhupathi?

Looking at the past, it is safe to assume that Bollywood filmmakers will flood the beauty queen with offers
CJ Desk
Pic credit: PTI

Harnaaz Sandhu made history on December 13 by winning the Miss Universe 2021. Her achievement breaks the dry spell for India after 21 long years. Till date, only two Indians before Harnaaz have won the coveted title; Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta Bhupathi in 2000. Both of these beauties went on to act in films. While Sushmita debuted in Dastak in 1996, Lara entered Bollywood with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Andaaz in 2003. The film was also the launch pad for then Miss World winner Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In fact, Manushi Chhillar, winner of the Miss World crown in 2017, is all set to make her silver screen debut opposite Akshay in Prithviraj. Harnaaz too has acted in a few Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. This brings us to the million-dollar question... Will the current beauty queen also reign supreme in Bollywood? Looking at how filmmakers have approached beauty pageant winners time and again, we won't be surprised if Harnaaz is flooded with film offers.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:53 PM IST
