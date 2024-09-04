Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016

apna Choudhary |

Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and Solid Body are the songs that turn up in our minds when we come across the name Sapna Choudhary. The renowned dancer has an inspirational journey and is ready to present that to the world with her biopic, Madam Sapna.

But do you know who is Sapna Choudhary? And what sets her apart from the other dancers. The Haryanvi dance has ruled the audience with her distinctive style and vibrant performances during shows across India. She has significantly contributed to the Haryanvi music and entertainment industry.

Her success in Haryanvi music led to a broader audience, and she also participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 11. Over time, she has also ventured into Bollywood, making appearances in several films and music videos.

Sapna Choudhary's Life Controversy

Sapna, in 2016, has landed into controversy when she sang a ragini in a program, and an FIR was lodged against her in Hisar. It termed that the casteist words were allegedly used for Dalits. Police took action under the SC ST Act of IPC Section 34. She later publicly apologised for the case. Even after that campaign was run against her by the Dalits. After this, she couldn't deal with the pressure and challenges of being a public figure and was called out by vulgar tags and names in the past because of her profession of being a dancer.

Sapna grabbed the headlines when she attempted to commit suicide. The incident has drawn significant media attention and raised concerns about her well-being. In 2016, Sapna got bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sapna took to Instagram and announced her biopic Madam Sapna shared a video in which she showcased a glimpse of her struggles-filled life, and wrote, "Who am I? Where did I start, and where am I headed? This biopic is more than just a film—it’s a piece of my heart, my struggles, my dreams, and the path I’ve walked. Your support has been my strength through every challenge."

She added, "As my story comes to life, I deeply appreciate your continued love and encouragement. Thank you for being a part of this journey. Stay with me as we turn this chapter together."

Madam Sapna is made by Mahesh Bhatt, and it will be released next year in 2025.