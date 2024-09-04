Who Is Nivin Pauly? All About Malayalam Star Booked For Raping Actress In Dubai

Nivin Pauly | Instagram

One of the biggest Mollywood actors, Nivin Pauly, is the latest name to have emerged out of the shocking #MeToo wave in the Malayalam film industry, following the findings of the Hema committee report. Pauly was booked on September 3 for sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman in Dubai, but the actor has denied all the allegations.

Nivin later issued a statement and said that he will go to any extent to prove his innocence and also stated that it might be a conspiracy against him. "I will fight it, not just for me, but for others who might face such fake allegations in the future," he said.

Who is Nivin Pauly?

Born on October 11, 1984, Pauly is one of the most loved Malayalm actors and is a recepient of numerous prestigious awards. The actor has a number of hits to his credit and some of his most notable films include Bangalore Days, Premam, Action Hero Biju, and others.

In fact, his 2015 film Premam is one of the Top 10 highest grossing films in Malayalam cinema till date.

While he started off with playing 'boy next door' and 'coming of age' roles, over time, he experimented with his film choices, and took on more serious and off-beat roles, most of which worked in his favour.

Pauly has been bestowed with two Kerala State film Awards, along with six SIIMA Awards, three Filmfare Awards and two Kerala Film Critics Association Awards.

Pauly is married to his childhood sweetheart Rinna Joy, and the two have a son and a daughter. The actor is also known for his philanthropic work, and he even featured in a short film, No Go Tell, vetted by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which focused on creating awareness among children about sexual abuse.

Sexual assault charges against Nivin Pauly

As per the official complaint, the complainant has given the names of five others along with Pauly, including that of a woman. She said that the actor raped her a year ago in a Dubai hotel under the guise of getting her a role in his next film.

While denying the charges, Pauly stated that while he had indeed travelled to Dubai to meet a film producer and take auditions for his next, however, he had no such encounter with any woman.

"I wondered if it was someone who came for the audition back then. I called up the director to check with them, and he said that the audition did not take place. I don't know if she took a selfie with me, because lots of people do," he said.

He added that he spoke to the cops about his side of the story, and they have assured that justice will prevail.