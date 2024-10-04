 Who Is Khushi Mali? Know About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's New Sonu
Khushi Mali was last seen in the show Saajha Sindoor

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Actress Khushi Mali has replaced Palak Sindhwani as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Palak quit the show last month after being a part of it for nearly five years. She was embroiled in a controversy after the makers sent her a legal notice over alleged breach of contract. On the other hand, she accused the makers of harassing her and not clearing her Rs 21 lakh dues.

On October 4 (Friday), the makers of TMKOC announced Khushi Mali as the new Sonu on social media.

Who is Khushi Mali?

Khushi is a model and actress who was last seen in the show Saajha Sindoor. She has also appeared in several advertisements.

Khushi has over 54.4K followers on Instagram. She often shares reels and pictures with her fans and followers.

On being a part of the show, Khushi said, "Portraying Sonu Bhide, such a beloved character, is an incredible opportunity. I am grateful to Neela Film Productions and Asit Kumarr Modi (TMKOC's creator) for showing confidence in me. Sonu has so many wonderful attributes, and I am genuinely excited to connect with the audience and build a strong bond with them."

Asit Kumarr Modi said, "Sonu is a vital part of the Tapu Sena, and her presence has always embodied intelligence, leadership, and warmth. Casting Khushi Mali was a careful decision, and we believe she perfectly captures these traits. We are excited to welcome Khushi and will fully support her as she brings this character to life. We hope our audience will give her the same love they have shown to the show and its characters for the past 16 years."

Palak Sindhwani's accusations against TMKOC makers

Meanwhile, Palak accused the producers of the show of exploiting her. She revealed that no exclusivity contract was discussed with her, and when she expressed her desire to leave the show in August 2024, they began treating her unfairly.

Further, Palak said that she was deeply hurt as she has been dedicated five years to the show, and she does not deserve this treatment. She stated that during a meeting on September 18, they told her that she had breached the contract and revealed that the makers threatened her to delete her social media account, so she would not be able to do brand endorsements anymore.

The young actress shared that she kept shooting for TMKOC despite dealing with health issues. Even after submitting her medical reports to the makers, they forced her to shoot for 12 hours straight, leaving her unable to meet or respond to their legal notice, as she was constantly stuck on set.

