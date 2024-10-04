Khushi Mali Replaces Palak Sindhwani As Sonu In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have found Palak Sindhwani's replacement. Palak, who played the role of Sonu, quit the show last month after the makers sent her a legal notice for breach of contract. A couple of days back, Palak shared a series of pictures from the cast of the show and penned a heartfelt note as she bid goodbye to the show.

Now, the makers have announced actress Khushi Mali as the new Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taking to the official Instagram account of the show, the makers shared a photo of Khushi and wrote, "Join us in warmly welcoming Khushi Mali as the Sonu Bhide to the TMKOC family! 🎉 Get ready to see her light up Gokuldham with her energy and charm."

On casting Khushi, the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, "Sonu is a vital part of the Tapu Sena, and her presence has always shown leadership and warmth. Casting Khushi Mali was a careful decision, and we believe she perfectly captures these traits. We are excited to welcome Khushi and will fully support her. We hope our audience will give her the same love they have shown to the show and its characters for the past 16 years."

Why did Palak Sindhwani quit TMKOC?

After being a part of the show for five years, Palak was embroiled in a controversy over alleged breach of contract.

While Palak initially kept mum, in a media interaction, she too levied some serious allegations on the makers of the show and accused them of mentally harassing her as well as non-payment of dues.

She reportedly accused the makers of TMKOC of threatening to delete her Instagram overnight. She also accused them of indirectly asking for a share in all her brand endorsements.

For the uninformed, Palak had replaced actress Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu Bhide.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi, Nirmal Soni, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and others. The story of the show revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.