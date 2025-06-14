 Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
There have been reports that music composer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to tie the knot with Kavya Maran. While of course, Anirudh is a big name in the entertainment industry, many people must be wondering who Kavya is. So, let us tell you that Kavya is a businesswoman and the co-owner of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
Music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is known for composing music in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, made it to the headlines recently because of the rumours of his wedding with Kayva Maran. A Reddit post has claimed that Anirudh and Kavya have been in a relationship for more than a year, and they might tie the knot soon. While of course, Anirudh is a popular name in the entertainment industry, many people might be wondering who Kavya Maran is.

Well, let us tell you that Kavya is a businesswoman. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and founder of the Sun Group, and she works as Executive Director of Sun TV Network Limited. Not just that, Kavya is the co-owner and head of the team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 32-year-old did her B.Com from Stella Maris College, Chennai, and got her MBA degree from the Stern School of Business in New York, USA.

Well, it is not yet known how the love story between Anirudh and Kavya began, but the speculations started when the two were clicked at a dinner together. Even a couple of Reddit users have claimed that they have spotted the rumoured couple multiple times together.

According to a Reddit post, reportedly Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh’s uncle, has spoken to Kalanithi Maran about his nephew and Kavya’s relationship. While there are these rumours and speculations about the wedding, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has given any clarification about it.

A couple of years ago, there were reports that Anirudh is in a relationship with Keerthy Suresh. But, the reports turned out to be false as Keerthy was dating businessman Antony Thattil, and got married to him in 2024. Reportedly, the actress was in a relationship with Antony for 15 years.  

