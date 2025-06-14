Singer Anirudh Ravichander To Marry SRH Owner Kavya Maran After Dating For A Year? Here's What We Know

Celebrated music composer and playback singer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly set to tie the knot with Kavya Maran, the owner of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, according to viral reports. The rumours gained momentum after a Reddit post suggested that the duo is in a serious relationship and may soon take the plunge.

The post stated, "It is being speculated that music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran - daughter of Sun TV's Kalanithi Maran and owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team - are in a relationship. Reports suggest that superstar Rajinikanth has personally spoken to Kalanithi Maran about their relationship, leading to expectations that the couple may tie the knot soon."

According to a report in Kaumudi Online, Anirudh and Kavya began dating in 2024. While the singer-composer is 34 years old, Kavya is 32.

While there has been no official confirmation from either Anirudh or Kavya, sources close to the couple reportedly claim that wedding preparations may be underway. The two were recently spotted dining together at a restaurant, fuelling further speculation about their impending nuptials.

Anirudh, who comes from a family steeped in the arts, is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi. His aunt Latha is married to legendary actor Rajinikanth, and his great-grandfather, K Subramanyam, was a filmmaker in the 1930s.

Over the last 13 years, Anirudh has become one of the most sought-after and highest-paid music directors in South Indian cinema, having composed chart-topping hits for megastars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Kavya, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, is a prominent figure in the world of cricket. She is frequently seen at IPL matches, passionately cheering for her team. Her expressive reactions from the stands, whether in celebration or frustration, often go viral on social media.