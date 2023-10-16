Inside Anirudh Ravichander's Chennai Home: From In-House Swing To Quirky Caricatures

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023

Maverick music composer Anirudh Ravichander owns one of the most lavish properties in Chennai

He is one of the most sought after music composers in the industry today, especially after the blockbuster Jawan and its catchy BGM

Anirudh's sea-facing abode speaks of comfort as well as luxury

The main door of Anirudh's residence is carved out of a wooden panel, giving traditional Chennai home vibes

His house has a grand living room and it also has an in-house gym for the composer to maintain his fitness

His bedroom has a king-sized bed and the walls are decorated with quirky caricatures

The house also has a traditional wooden swing inside, next to the dining and living area

The entire house shows Anirudh's love for his roots through wooden carvings, dolls, and other trinklets

