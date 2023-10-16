Inside Anirudh Ravichander's Chennai Home: From In-House Swing To Quirky Caricatures

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Maverick music composer Anirudh Ravichander owns one of the most lavish properties in Chennai
He is one of the most sought after music composers in the industry today, especially after the blockbuster Jawan and its catchy BGM
Anirudh's sea-facing abode speaks of comfort as well as luxury
The main door of Anirudh's residence is carved out of a wooden panel, giving traditional Chennai home vibes
His house has a grand living room and it also has an in-house gym for the composer to maintain his fitness
His bedroom has a king-sized bed and the walls are decorated with quirky caricatures
The house also has a traditional wooden swing inside, next to the dining and living area
The entire house shows Anirudh's love for his roots through wooden carvings, dolls, and other trinklets
Thanks For Reading!