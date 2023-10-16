Happy Birthday Anirudh Ravichander: 12 Chartbusters To Add To Your Party Playlist

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
It's been 12 years since a young composer made his debut with Why This Kolaveri Di in the Dhanush-Shruti Haasan-starrer 3 and there has been no looking back for Anirudh Ravichander
Having emerged as one of the best composers of the Tamil music industry, Ravichander is now venturing into making music across diffferent languages
As he turns a year older on October 16, here's looking at 12 chartbuster hits to amp up your next happening party
Naa Ready - Leo - Sung by Thalapathy Vijay, one can already anticipate housefull Chennai theatres turning into stadiums with this trending chartbusters, once Leo releases on October 19
Kaavaalaa - Jailer - Sung by Shilpa Rao, this Afro-beats inspired track can make you do some mean pelvic thrusts
Zinda Banda - Jawan - A song that has united SRK fans across languages, Zinda Banda is for the young and carefree soul
Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo - Beast - The most popular collaborations of Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, this song can get even the rhythmically challenged to shake a leg
Thaai Kelavi - Thiruchitrambalam - A song about women feeling their most liberated above a certain age, your heart skips a beat watching Nithya Menen and Dhanush match moves together
Aaluma Doluma - Vedalam - Your local street processions are incomplete without this banger from the Ajith Kumar-starrer
Marana Mass - Petta - Ravichander kept his massiest best reserved for his Superstar relative. Bringing his idols Rajinikanth and SP Balasubrahmanyam together, this song has emerged as a crowd favourite
Vaathi Coming - Master - Who would've thought that a mere instrumental song could get the world dancing during the pandemic? But, Thalapathy Vijay and Ravichander did exactly that
Maari Thara Local - Maari - Dhanush's most celebrated performance till date had to be accompanied with the most heroic track to have complimented his personality, by far
Private Party - Don - Another steller Ravichander-Jonita Gandhi collab, this song can get people across age groups dancing to its beats
Karuthavanlaam Galeejaam - Velaikkaran - A dance anthem that highlights common man's woes? Bring it on!
Selfie Pulla - Kaththi - This Thalapathy Vijay-Samantha Ruth Prabhu feature is perfect to dance to following a drunken party night
Thanks For Reading!