Who Is Iman Esmail? Know All About Actress From Pakistani Army Family Set To Star In Prabhas' Fauji

Iman Esmail, aka Imanvi, has been making the headlines as she becomes the leading lady opposite Prabhas in the period drama flick Fauji. It is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. As per reports, the film is a historical drama centered around the time of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Who is Iman Esmail?

Iman Esmail is a Delhi-based dancer and choreographer who has a massive following on social media. The internet personality holds 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and a whopping 7 lakh followers on Instagram. The debutant actress is also a content creator who often shares her dance reels on social media.

Born on October 20, 1995, Iman originates from Karachi and the daughter of a Pakistani military officer. Her name has been changed to Imanvi online. She started her career with a short film directed by Eliyas Qureshi, which was her first break in front of the camera.

Imanvi is ready to make her feature film debut, starring alongside Prabhas. The makers of the film have officially announced the film’s launch held in Hyderabad by sharing pooja ceremony pictures. They wrote on X, “The DAWN of an Epic Saga Of War, Justice and Beyond. PrabhasHanu begins with an auspicious pooja ceremony. Shoot commences soon.”

The upcoming film is tentatively titled Fauji. It is based on the Razakar movement, set in the 1940s. According to the reports, Prabhas is set to play a soldier in the pre-Independence British Army.

Earlier, there were speculations that Mrunal Thakur would play the female lead in the film, but she cleared the air on her social media that she is not a part of the project. The film also stars veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles.