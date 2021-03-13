White hot: From Rajkummar Rao to Parineeti Chopra, celebs set fashion goals for the season

Parineeti Chopra
Our very own Pari, also known as Tisha, scorched the floor in an all-white look at her upcoming film Saina’s trailer launch. She wore a tank top with a double-breasted coat, which had a pinnacle lapel collar and two streamed pockets. This comfortable and simple outfit was like a little glimpse of god-sent clothing for ladies who loved sporting usable pockets.
Nora Fatehi
She was snapped at the airport wearing an all-white bralette with a bodycon skirt. The bodycon outline had a texture belt detail with a metal clasp on the waistline and it highlighted her curves impeccably. She complimented her dynamic and gorgeous look in the jacket that hung flawlessly over her shoulders.
Rajkummar Rao
The Ludo star set major fashion goals for men as he sported a dapper white hoodie matched with white joggers and sporty sneakers. He finished the look with a classic pair of black shades. Although the look was rather basic but then summer is all about that cozy comfort, isn’t it!
Janhvi Kapoor
White tees paired with a simple blue denim never goes out of style. Janhvi was spotted sporting a basic tee and ripped jeans during the promotions of Roohi, a movie that has registered a collection of 3.06 cr at the box office on its opening day. She finished the look with small hoops and trinklets.
Tinaa Dattaa
The bong beauty looked sublime in a white flowy dress, which she combined with yellow heels and a yellow bag. The contrasting white and yellow made this an ideal summer outfit. She used minimal adornments, making her look ideal for every tropical excursion.
Rakul Preet Singh
The stunner looked gorgeous in a white wrap dress. Her style was basic, combined with sleek shades, minimal cosmetics and a red Chanel deauville tote, that made her stand out. While the bag was expensive, the remainder of the outfit kept her "the-girl-next-door" vibe intact.
