'Where did I go?' asks Ranbir Kapoor when people say Shamshera is his comeback film

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and will hit screens on July 22. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

You will soon have two big releases after a gap of four years. How are you feeling?

I have been great, and it is a very exciting time for me. I am excited to have two releases this year, starting with Shamshera. I am glad that I could celebrate my work.

How was the lull after Sanju for you?

I am a patient and secure person and not a very greedy or over-ambitious actor. My last film Sanju was a blockbuster, and now since my films are coming in 2022, people are saying Shamshera is my comeback film, but I am wondering where did I go? Apart from one-and-a-half years of Covid, I have only been working on Shamshera and Brahmastra. I am grateful for the kind of work I am getting.

Besides your professional life, your personal life is also at its peak....

Yes, my personal life is booming with joy and happiness right now, so there are a lot of things to be grateful for. (laughs).

Your characters have a certain wanderness in them. How did you get that feeling in Shamshera too?

I guess my personality brings that subconsciously in me, and I never intentionally try. In Shamshera, I am definitely playing two different roles that I have not attempted before. In fact, I have never been offered a film like this. You will get to see a different side of me. I had to channelise a lot of Karan Malhotra through this character. It happens with me that I borrow the personalities of the good filmmakers I work with and kind of marry them with mine.

Go on...

I hope people will stop typecasting me, and I feel every actor has a lane with which he generally sticks. With Shamshera, I am not only changing my lane, but I have shifted from left-hand drive to right-hand drive. I hope people appreciate the hard work that has gone into making Shamshera.

Shamshera has an absolute yesteryear vibe to it. What are your thoughts?

When Karan narrated the script, I was completely bowled over by it. It's an adventure bonanza and a badass entertainer. I know Karan knows his audiences so well, and the kind of hard work he has put in to create this visual spectacle is commendable.

Vaani Kapoor feels she isn't in your league as an actor. Your take?

I think our experience has been very easy. It was never like we had to break the ice or something. We both were clear that this film requires a long commitment and hard work. The moment we started shooting, we kind of blended in since we were led by a captain like Karan.