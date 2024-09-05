When Ratna Pathak Shah Revealed Why She Rejected Modern Women Roles: 'Jo Baithe Ke Sutta Marti Hai...'

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is known for compelling performances across film, television, and theatre. With a career spanning several decades, she has garnered acclaim for her versatile performances. In an old interview, she talked about the turning down of contemporary women’s roles.

Speaking to Mashable India, she said, "Nowadays, the idea of modern women is one who smokes and drinks. Number of scripts I have to turn down because modern auntie kya hoti hai, modern mummy kya hoti hai, modern grandmother kya hoti hai, jo baithe ke sutta marti hai. Modernity is in your head, it's just how you treat other people, and it's not just how you talk."

Her choice was rooted in a desire to avoid stereotypical portrayals and contribute to more meaningful and empowering narratives. Furthermore, she was also questioned about feminism, and how she sees it through her lens.

She expressed, "Feminism mujhse alag toh nahi hai. I do make my points strongly. I'm not afraid of trying out new things, and that's what I am. What I have realised is what I need out of time. So ye mai kaise karungi, there are ways of getting your own way."

On the work front, Ratna was last seen in Dhak Dhak as Manpreet Kaur Sethi, aka Mahi. It starred Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles.

The road adventure drama film was written and directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Taapsee Pannu under the banner of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

On the personal front, she is married to Naseeruddin in 1982. The duo has two sons, Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah.

