When Naseeruddin Shah Called Anupam Kher 'Sycophant Clown'

Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah |

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is known for being vocal about issues on social media. The actor has always landed himself in trouble because of his statements in the past. From calling late Rajesh Khanna a 'mediocre actor' to having a war of words with Javed Akhtar, he has often made headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Kuttey actor turned 74 on Saturday, July 20. During an interview with The Wire, Naseeruddin talked about Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU, and in the additional statement he targeted Anupam Kher and stated, ‘Sycophant clowns like Anupam Kher need not be taken seriously because of their pro-government nature."

Here's What Anupam Stated

Well, their verbal spat did not end here. Anupam had hit back at his clown remark and shared a video of him on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he addressed the issue. He said, “My heartfelt wishes to Naseeruddin Shah. He is older than me in terms of age and experience. I’ve always respected his art and will keep doing so. But it’s necessary to answer some questions sometimes. So this is my answer.”

He further added, “Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar Sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I’m sure I’m in great company.”

“None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don’t realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong,” Anupam concluded.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the film Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. It also starred Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkonasen Sharma, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal parts. The veteran actor was also seen in Emraan Hashmi and Mahima Makwana's web series Showtime.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher will be seen in Emergency, Metro.. In Dino, Vijay 69, and Signature.