When Kim Kardashian removed fake nipples from Met Gala dress due to Kanye

The most famous Kadashian sister Kim spill some beans on her MET Gala's look which she wore earlier this year. Kim's husband, Kanye West was not too thrilled with a controversial addition of fake nipple to dress.

“Well the dress initially, since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it. I think with editing, I don’t know, I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'],” Kim said in an interview on “The Real".

“He was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there, so we did have that discussion,” Kim added.