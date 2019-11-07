When Kim Kardashian removed fake nipples from Met Gala dress due to Kanye

The most famous Kadashian sister Kim spill some beans on her MET Gala's look which she wore earlier this year. Kim's husband, Kanye West was not too thrilled with a controversial addition of fake nipple to dress.
“Well the dress initially, since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it. I think with editing, I don’t know, I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'],” Kim said in an interview on “The Real".
“He was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there, so we did have that discussion,” Kim added.
Kim eventually agreed to remove the provocative addition from the dress, she said.
“I obviously want to be appropriate for my children and there’s enough for them to see already. I could tone it down a little bit. I totally compromise,” Kim said.
In an October episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” it was revealed that Kanye was upset with his wife over the skintight look.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)