When Ayushmann Khurrana called Aligarh as 'homophobic-garh'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been on a winning streak over the last two years, is all set for his next film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. Based on homosexuality, the film is aimed at delivering a social message by narrating the journey of love for same-sex couples in a light-hearted manner.
That being said, Twitter has unearthed an old tweet of Ayushmann from 2016 referring to homophobia. It was during the release of a film named Aligarh, starring Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee that was banned in the titular city.
Khurrana wrote, “Aligarh is banned in Aligarh. Authorities feel its gay content is defaming Aligarh. Hmm. Why don't they keep a new name like homophobic-garh”
Aligarh revolves around the protagonist who is a homosexual, and is barred by the society for being gay. The film was screened film festivals and received rave reviews for stellar performances delivered by the actors.
Meanwhile, 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta, Manvi Gagroo, and Gajraj Rao besides Ayushmann Khurrana and is set to hit the theatres on February 21 next year.
Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film which was released in 2017.
Furthermore, Ayushmann will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
