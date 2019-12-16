Ayushmann-Amitabh's 'Gulabo Sitabo' to clash with Rajkummar-Janhvi's 'Roohi Afza'

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar was to release on February 28 next year. The shoot for the film has been finished long time ago. But now the makers have announced a new release date for it that is April 17.

Now Hardik Mehta's romantic comedy Roohi Afza is also releasing on same day. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi will be seen playing a double role for the first time in this film and the crew has more or less completed the shoot. They had lock this date first.

Both these films belong to similar genre that is light hearted dramas so it would definitely have to compete at least to get enough screen space.

Incidentally, Amitabh's another film Chehre,for which he is shooting with Emraan Hashmi in Slovakia is set to release in the next week,April 24. So the actor will have back to back releases in one month.

Meanwhile another small budget film Lootcase, starring Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal too is going to release on April 17. This film was to release this year in October but has been pushed ahead to next year.