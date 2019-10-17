When Akshay Kumar compared his heroines to a 'chusa hua aam'

Hyped as the most nationalist hero of today’s time, Akshay Kumar is gradually transforming into controversy’s favourite child. From his Canadian stint to a one on one interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the recent ride in Mumbai Metro, the actor has made more than just a million bucks in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar who has propagated women empowerment with his flicks like Toilet- Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man, may not come across as an actor who’d made distasteful comments against his female co-stars or women in general. However, the internet has dug out an interview from 2012, when Akshay was on cloud nine with the double successes of Rowdy Rathore and Housefull 2.

In an interaction with a leading daily, Akshay was quoted saying “I like heroines who are hari bhari (fullsome). Chusa hua aam na lagey! (They shouldn't look like sucked up mangoes)."

The 51-year-old actor is receiving flak on social media with this statement. Akshay who has carved out an unshakable social image, may not comment in the said manner henceforth, but as they say, once it’s on the Internet, it stays forever.

While some might say let bygones be bygones, his latest song from the upcoming film Housefull 4, titled Ek Chumma has been accused of having lyrics that are derogatory towards women.

However, Kriti Sanon, also a part of the film defended the song and said that she doesn't think the song is 'regressive' as the boys are saying these lines for their partners. The diva also added that she would have spoken up if she found the song disrespectful towards women.

Watch the song below: