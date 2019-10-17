Fact Check: Does Akshay Kumar actually earn more than Mukesh Ambani?

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar was reported to be the only Indian actor to have made it to the Forbes World’s Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 list. According to the publication, the 'Mission Mangal' actor raked in $65 million or Rs 462 crore, to feature at the fourth spot on the list.

On the other hand, according to Reliance Industries annual report, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s salary in 2018-19 was Rs 15 crore, unchanged for the eleventh consecutive years, while the remuneration of the other whole-time directors increased.

The basic calculation suggests that Akshay Kumar earns way more than Mukesh Ambani.

Meanwhile on work front, Akshay has many films queued up for back to back releases. These include Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi, Good Newwz, Laxxmi Bomb, and Bachchan Panday. Looking at the list it’s quite evident, the actor makes up for a good amount of income.